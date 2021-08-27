 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sneads Pirates win regular season opener
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sneads Pirates win regular season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football

The Cottondale Hornets and Sneads Pirates opened their regular football seasons in a cross-county game Thursday night in Cottondale, the Pirates emerging with a 26-6 victory.

Baker is next up for Cottondale, that away game set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. Sneads takes on Arnold in a home game Sept. 3.

Graceville was set to play Chipley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 in an away game.

Marianna was to play Port St. Joe in an away game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

The Friday, Aug. 27 games had not been played as of this edition’s deadline.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Local football begins

  • Updated

The Cottondale Hornets hosted a pre-season football scrimmage last Friday, hosting the Sneads Pirates and four out-of-county squads: Munroe, B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert