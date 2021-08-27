Sneads Pirates win regular season opener

The Cottondale Hornets and Sneads Pirates opened their regular football seasons in a cross-county game Thursday night in Cottondale, the Pirates emerging with a 26-6 victory.

Baker is next up for Cottondale, that away game set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. Sneads takes on Arnold in a home game Sept. 3.

Graceville was set to play Chipley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 in an away game.

Marianna was to play Port St. Joe in an away game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

The Friday, Aug. 27 games had not been played as of this edition’s deadline.