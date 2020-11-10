Sneads to play for state title on Friday

The Sneads High School volleyball team departs Thursday for a run at the 1A district 4 state championship in Fort Meyers.

The team is undefeated in district play and won the district championship, advancing then to the regional tournament. The Pirates played and defeated Franklin County and Blountstown to win the regional championship at home.

Once that happened, they advanced to the state’s final four and beat Baker to get to the upcoming championship final on Friday.

The team is 22-7 going into the state championship game and is undefeated in district play. They were on a nine-game winning streak at the start of the season. They started their season Sept. 4 against Altha, winning that to start the streak of wins.

They suffered their first three losses in the JJDA River City Classic in Jacksonville. Four regular season losses would follow, against big North Bay Haven, Mosely (twice) and Niceville. They’re currently on a seven game winning streak.

They’ll take on Newberry High School at 2 p.m. Friday.

Before that, though, team members and their supporters were busy this week in the kitchen instead of the court on a quest related to their title hopes.