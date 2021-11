A field clean-up day, with volunteers invited to participate, will be held at Malone School on Nov. 20, beginning at 10 a.m.

Volunteers are also asked to bring equipment that could be used in some the day’s projects, which include painting, mowing, weed-eating, edging, field prep, the installation of new bases, and in cleaning the concession area and equipment room. Lunch will be provided for those that participate.