Sorenstam to return to LPGA Tour for Gainbridge tournament

More than a decade after Annika Sorenstam won her last LPGA Tour event, she's ready to tee it up again.

The LPGA Tour announced on Twitter the 50-year-old Sorenstam has committed to play the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for Feb. 25-28 on her home course of Lake Nona.

It will be her first official event since she missed the cut in the season-ending ADT Championship at Trump International in 2008, her final season of a Hall of Fame career that included 72 wins on the LPGA Tour and 10 majors. Her last victory was the Michelob Ultra Open at Kingsmill in 2008, and a month later she announced she was retiring.

Sorenstam recently played the PNC Challenge in December with her father, Tom. She said then her son was starting to play and motivating her to get back on the golf course. Sorenstam had said she was interested in a few senior events but did not hint at playing an official LPGA event.

She was part of the celebrity field at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions last month.