South Carolina looking to contain Pitts, slow No. 3 Florida

The Gamecocks have six returning starters on that side of the ball, including standout linebacker Ernest Jones, speedy pass rusher Aaron Sterling and 6-foot-4 cornerback Israel Mukuamu.

"They're long, they're lanky and they like to hold," Florida receiver Trevon Grimes said. "So it's going to be a challenge for us. But we're looking forward to it, we're excited and we'll never shy away from a challenge."

South Carolina allowed 394 yards in a loss to No. 21 Tennessee but held the Volunteers to 1 of 11 on third-down conversions. The D also played well against Florida last year, doing enough for the Gamecocks to have a fourth-quarter lead until consecutive turnovers deep in their territory helped the Gators pull away.

Trask ended up with 200 yards passing, and Pitts finished with five receptions for 29 yards.

Carolina surely would welcome something similar Saturday. The Gators, meanwhile, think they have more to show after a record-setting opener.

"It's a very scary offense," Grimes said. "It's kind of like you have to pick your poison. Who do you want to try to double cover or what do you want to do? Either way, you can't guard everybody on the field at that same time. … There's more to come, a lot more to come."

STEPPING UP