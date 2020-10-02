Streak breaker: Braves win first playoff series since 2001

After Adam Duvall tracked down the final out on a liner to left field, putting a capper on two dominant days of pitching by the Braves, closer Mark Melancon and catcher Travis d'Arnaud allowed themselves a brief hug in front of the mound. The rest of the players lined up across the infield, exchanging non-contact air chops on their way to the dugout.

There was no thunderous roar from a sellout crowd, though you could hear the cheers from a few hundred fans gathered in a plaza beyond the right-field stands to watch on a big screen. It was about as close as anyone could get, other than a small number of family and friends who were allowed to attend the series.

"Well, you know you've got to win the series or you're going home, so it felt like the playoffs," Duvall said. "But it's not the same as 40,000 fans screaming and chopping."

It didn't seem quite fair for a team that has endured so much postseason misery, but any complaints were quickly cast aside.

Besides, Marcell Ozuna found his own unique way to celebrate in the eighth inning.