Struggling Pittsburgh, Florida State look to get on track

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh was expected to take a step forward and be one of the Atlantic Coast Conference's top teams in 2020. Florida State was presumed to have a dominant defense and return to prominence in the league.

Neither program has found much success but each looks to return to the field following a bye week with a victory that they hope will build confidence for the final month of the season.

The Panthers (3-4, 2-4 ACC) have allowed 30 or more points in four straight games, all of them losses, and Pittsburgh has been without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett in the last two games. Meanwhile, the Seminoles (2-4, 1-4) have given up 35 points per game and have allowed more than 500 offensive yards in their last three games.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi empathizes with the challenge that Florida State's Mike Norvell has had, taking over a storied program but also trying to install his system despite the limited practice opportunities and offseason restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Probably had one of the toughest jobs going in, like any coach that comes in with a whole new staff, a new coordinator on offense and defense, without spring ball," Narduzzi said.