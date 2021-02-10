Super Bowl reaches game's smallest TV audience since 2006

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic-era Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs reached the big game's smallest television audience since 2006.

An estimated 92 million people tuned in across the country to watch the Bucs' 31-9 victory, the Nielsen company said Tuesday. Add in a record number of people who streamed the game online and CBS said the total audience was 96.4 million.

That's down from the 101.3 million people who watched the 2020 game between Kansas City and San Francisco. The New England-Seattle Super Bowl in 2015 was the most-watched game with 114.4 million viewers.

The Super Bowl is annually television's most-watched event.

Given that the game turned into a rout, and the coronavirus cut down on the number of annual Super Bowl watch parties, it could have been worse for CBS, said Andy Billings, director of the sports communication program at the University of Alabama.

"There are a lot of people who go to Super Bowl parties," Billings said. "They're viewers, but they're really along for the ride."