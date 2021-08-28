Teammates Reddick, Dillon eye final playoff spot at Daytona

He took the lead with nine laps to go at Daytona last August in another win-and-you’re-in scenario, but seconds later crashed trying to block Kyle Busch. Reddick, in fact, has crashed in three of four Cup starts at Daytona and never finished better than 27th.

“We’ve just got one more hurdle and, unfortunately, it’s a big one,” Reddick said. “One with a lot of uncertainty, not just with who’s going to be running at the end but how much different the car is going to drive with the different horsepower and so many drivers below the cut line that are all out of options and desperate going into Daytona to do whatever it takes to win and lock themselves in as well.”

Dillon isn’t ready to panic.

After all, he’s been at his best at the birthplace of NASCAR. The 2018 Daytona 500 winner finished third here in February and won the 2015 Xfinity race at Daytona. He has a 10 top-five finishes and 15 top-10s in 26 races (Cup and Xfinity) at the famed track.

“For me, we’re in a little bit of a nothing-to-lose attitude right now because we’ve got to gain on our teammate, and if not, we’ve got to win somehow,” he said, citing Daytona as a place his No. 3 Chevrolet shines because of the strong horsepower in the engines built in partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.