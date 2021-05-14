The captain: Haslem makes season debut, scores, gets ejected

Haslem got a layup with 2.3 seconds left in the quarter, putting Miami up 38-20 in the early going. It was his first basket at home since Nov. 12, 2019. His second basket was a baseline jumper early in the second quarter, and the ejection happened 48 seconds later.

At 40 years, 338 days, Haslem was 269 days older than Juwan Howard was when he made his final appearance with the Heat on April 17, 2013. Haslem has not said if he will consider retiring this summer; the Heat have told him that he would be welcomed back in his unique role — as a captain and behind-the-scenes leader who doesn't play — if he'd like to remain on the active roster for at least another year.

"I just take it one day at a time, and we'll figure it out," Haslem said earlier this month. "The goal now is to win a championship. And then, you know, we'll go from there. I can't really think past today. I've been told just take it one day at a time and you know when I get to the summer, that's when I think about that."

His on-court role has diminished greatly in recent seasons. Thursday marked only his 15th appearance in the last three seasons, just his fifth in the past two seasons.