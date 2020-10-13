The NBA offseason begins, with 1 major question: Now what?

But this year will be remembered for the shocking developments: The conflict between the NBA and China that started last October after a tweet from Houston general manager Daryl Morey in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong and how the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets (who were in China at the time) got caught in that hailstorm; the death of commissioner emeritus David Stern on Jan. 1; the death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26; and then the shutdown of the season on March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert became the first of many in the league to test positive for coronavirus. Play stopped for 4-1/2 months, a bubble was built, 171 more games were played but no more tickets were sold.

"It has been an emotional roller coaster for certainly our players and for me, for the entire community, for that matter," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said. "Between Stern's death, Kobe's death, the virus — which is just the most vicious entity I've ever come across — and then what's happening in the streets ... the tendency to want to just stay under the covers, I don't have to fight it every day. But there are days when I say 'Oh God, I was having such a great dream, why did I have to wake up?'"

What happens next is largely up to Roberts and Silver.