 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Jackson County teams score big wins
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Three Jackson County teams score big wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football

Three of Jackson Count’s varsity football teams emerged with decisive wins last Friday at home, but the fourth struggled on the road.

The Marianna Bulldogs beat the Bay Tornadoes 34-7 last Friday, Oct. 8, in a home game. The Bulldogs play the Maclay Marauders in an away game on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cottondale Hornets beat the Franklin County Seahawks at home that night, the score 52-6. The Hornets will be on the road this Friday to face the Wewahitchka Gators in a 7 p.m. game.

The Sneads Pirates notched a big home field win against the Pataula Charter Academy Panthers, emerging with a 41-6 victory. The Pirates will next face down the Jefferson County Tigers at home in a 7 p.m. game.

Graceville Tigers went scoreless on the road against the St. John Paul II Panthers, losing 56-0. The Tigers will try again this Friday against the Vernon Yellowjackets in a 7 p.m. away game.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local football continues
Sports

Local football continues

  • Updated

Jackson County football teams had a disappointing last Friday but push ahead looking to notch a win as the season continues.

Sneads Pirates stay perfect
Sports

Sneads Pirates stay perfect

  • Updated

The Sneads varsity Pirates scored a conference win Friday night, beating Graceville 35-7 to keep their season perfect so far.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert