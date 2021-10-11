Three Jackson County teams score big wins

Three of Jackson Count’s varsity football teams emerged with decisive wins last Friday at home, but the fourth struggled on the road.

The Marianna Bulldogs beat the Bay Tornadoes 34-7 last Friday, Oct. 8, in a home game. The Bulldogs play the Maclay Marauders in an away game on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cottondale Hornets beat the Franklin County Seahawks at home that night, the score 52-6. The Hornets will be on the road this Friday to face the Wewahitchka Gators in a 7 p.m. game.

The Sneads Pirates notched a big home field win against the Pataula Charter Academy Panthers, emerging with a 41-6 victory. The Pirates will next face down the Jefferson County Tigers at home in a 7 p.m. game.

Graceville Tigers went scoreless on the road against the St. John Paul II Panthers, losing 56-0. The Tigers will try again this Friday against the Vernon Yellowjackets in a 7 p.m. away game.