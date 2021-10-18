 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three local football teams post victories
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Three local football teams post victories

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football

For three local football squads, 28 was the magic number last weekend. Each emerged with a win and 28 points on the scoreboard last Friday night.

The Sneads Pirates won their Friday, Oct. 15 game by a score of 28-0 against the Jefferson County Tigers in a home game. The Pirates will play the Franklin County Seahawks on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Marianna Bulldogs won their Friday, Oct. 15 game against the Maclay Marauders, the score 28-7. The Bulldogs will next face the Northview Chiefs in an away game on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

The Graceville Tigers won their Friday, Oct. 15 game against the Vernon Yellowjackets, emerging with a 28-12 victory. They’ll next face a rival closer to home, the Cottondale Hornets.

The Cottondale Hornets lost to the Wewahitchka Gators on Friday, Oct. 15, the score 38-22. The Hornets and the Graceville Tigers tie up on Friday, Oct. 22 in a 7 p.m. game at Graceville.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local football continues
Sports

Local football continues

  • Updated

Jackson County football teams had a disappointing last Friday but push ahead looking to notch a win as the season continues.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert