Three local football teams post victories

For three local football squads, 28 was the magic number last weekend. Each emerged with a win and 28 points on the scoreboard last Friday night.

The Sneads Pirates won their Friday, Oct. 15 game by a score of 28-0 against the Jefferson County Tigers in a home game. The Pirates will play the Franklin County Seahawks on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Marianna Bulldogs won their Friday, Oct. 15 game against the Maclay Marauders, the score 28-7. The Bulldogs will next face the Northview Chiefs in an away game on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

The Graceville Tigers won their Friday, Oct. 15 game against the Vernon Yellowjackets, emerging with a 28-12 victory. They’ll next face a rival closer to home, the Cottondale Hornets.

The Cottondale Hornets lost to the Wewahitchka Gators on Friday, Oct. 15, the score 38-22. The Hornets and the Graceville Tigers tie up on Friday, Oct. 22 in a 7 p.m. game at Graceville.