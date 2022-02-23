 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three local teams win baseball openers
Baseball

The Graceville Tigers, the Cottondale Hornets and the Marianna Bulldogs scored decisive wins in their baseball season openers this Tuesday. Graceville posted an 11-0 victory over the Gadsden County Jaguars. Cottondale beat Baker at home 11-1, and Marianna notched a 10-0 victory over the Northside Methodist Academy Knights.

The Sneads Pirates (1A/D5) lost their season opener on Feb. 22 in a 6 p.m. home game against the St. John Paul II Panthers, the score 15-11 in extra innings after the two finished regular innings tied at 9.

The Malone Tigers (1A/D3) were set to open their season in a 6 p.m. home game against Vernon on Friday, Feb. 25, but the game had not been played as of the deadline for this edition.

