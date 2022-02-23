Three local teams win baseball openers

The Graceville Tigers, the Cottondale Hornets and the Marianna Bulldogs scored decisive wins in their baseball season openers this Tuesday. Graceville posted an 11-0 victory over the Gadsden County Jaguars. Cottondale beat Baker at home 11-1, and Marianna notched a 10-0 victory over the Northside Methodist Academy Knights.

The Sneads Pirates (1A/D5) lost their season opener on Feb. 22 in a 6 p.m. home game against the St. John Paul II Panthers, the score 15-11 in extra innings after the two finished regular innings tied at 9.

The Malone Tigers (1A/D3) were set to open their season in a 6 p.m. home game against Vernon on Friday, Feb. 25, but the game had not been played as of the deadline for this edition.