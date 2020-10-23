Tide goes for 14th straight in 'Third Saturday in October'

Apologies to the purists: the "Third Saturday in October" rivalry between No. 2 Alabama and Tennessee actually falls on the fourth weekend of the month. But it's one of the few games that remained in its original spot when the Southeastern Conference ripped up schedules and switched to a 10-game, league-only setup because of COVID-19 concerns. No one will give the Volunteers a shot — oddsmakers installed them as 21-point home underdogs — after consecutive drubbings at Georgia and against Kentucky that prompted Jeremy Pruitt to fire defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. But Tennessee led the Bulldogs 21-17 at halftime and would have had a better shot against the Wildcats if not for four consecutive turnovers, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns, in the first half. And last year in Tuscaloosa, the Vols settled for two field goals in the red zone and trailed 28-13 in the fourth when Jarrett Guarantano fumbled at the goal line. Trevon Diggs recovered and took it 100 yards the other way for a game-sealing score that gave the Tide its 13th consecutive victory in the series. Maybe Tennessee will have better luck Saturday since Alabama is coming off the SEC's final game featuring undefeated teams in 2020.