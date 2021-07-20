Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House

President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, poses for a photo Tuesday holding a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, where Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians look on.
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory.
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, poses for a photo holding a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden will honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, center, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, look on. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, center, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attends a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is reflected in Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's glasses as attends a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, listens as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, poses for a photo holding a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as he arrives for a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, during a ceremony to honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, looks on as Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner Bryan Glazer hands President Joe Biden a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers including Tom Brady, right, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady poses for a photo after ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting reacts after being asked to get down from the balcony at the White House before a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden will honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady at right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, second from right, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017.
It was Brady’s first visit since 2005 with the New England Patriots when George W. Bush was in office. Brady has won the Super Bowl during four different administrations but skipped visits by the Patriots in 2015 with Barack Obama and 2017 with Donald Trump.
The Patriots as a team chose not to attend after winning in 2019.
Brady was front and center, accompanying Biden, coach Bruce Arians and owner Bryan Glazer into the ceremony, which included jokes about age and the election and a push from the president for players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn’t already.
Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, put on quite the comedy routine, comparing the Buccaneers’ run to Biden’s election victory.
“Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said with a big grin. “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why they do that to me?”
Biden was presented with the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey — which Glazer said was appropriate since Tampa Bay is heading into its 46th season as a franchise.