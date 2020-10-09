Top-ranked Clemson, No. 7 Miami face off in ACC showdown

TURNOVER CHAIN

Miami has gotten to flash its latest "Turnover Chain" several times this year and hopes it can do some more at Death Valley. The 2020 version of the chain features the school logo inside an outline of the state of Florida. Since first unveiling the chain in 2017, the Hurricanes are tied with Wisconsin with 76 takeaways in the previous three seasons. Miami has four interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.

RECENT HISTORY

Clemson has certain had its way — and had an impact on the program — with Miami the last two meetings. Clemson had a 58-0 win at Miami in 2015 and shortly after, the Hurricanes parted ways with then-coach Al Golden. Miami's new coach Mark Richt led the team to its first ACC title game two years later where the Tigers routed them 38-3.

QUIET VALLEY?

Clemson has become known in recent years for its raucous atmosphere at Death Valley, especially in showdown games at night. But due to coronavirus restrictions, Clemson cannot have more than 19,000 people inside its 81,500-seat stadium. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said he can't worry about things out of his control. He said those fans who show up will give it all they've got.

FACING No. 1