Torbett/MHS Alumni golf tournament is Friday

Marianna High School baseball coach Bobby Hughes Jr. and others will host the 3rd Annual Riley Torbett Memorial and Marianna High School Alumni Golf Tournament on Friday at Indian Springs Golf Course.

A tribute to the late Riley Torbett, the tourney is “in celebration of life and in memory of an inspirational teammate, athlete, friend, brother and son,” organizers said in a press release. “The event honors the former Bulldog who embodied everything it meant to be a student athlete,” the release continued.

Each team will pay a $180 fee, which helps fund a Chipola College scholarship in Torbett’s name. The scholarship is awarded to a senior Marianna baseball player who shows exemplary character and mirrors the legacy Torbett left on the program and community, organizers say.

“Marianna High School is grateful to the many sponsors and participants that annually support our golf fundraiser in the memory of a true bulldog teammate,” MHS Athletic Director John Donaldson said.

Tee time is set for 11:30 a.m. and registration begins at 11 a.m. Additionally, a lunch will be provided for participants by Beef 'O' Brady's.

For more information or to register, contact coach Hughes at Bobby.Hughes@jcsb.org.