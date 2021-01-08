Torbett/MHS Alumni golf tournament is Jan. 22 in Marianna

The Riley Torbett Memorial and MHS Alumni Golf Tournament will be held at the Indian Springs Golf Course in Marianna on Friday, Jan. 22.

The tournament will benefit the Marianna High School baseball program and to a scholarship named for Torbett, who played for Hughes and died young in a 2018 traffic accident, just days before he was to have walked for his MHS diploma.

Usually, Hughes has two tournaments a year, with one for the scholarship and one for the baseball program, but COVID-19 precautions knocked those out of play for 2020, so this tournament will be used to benefit both.

Registration is from 11-11:30 a.m. the day of the event, with lunch provided b Beef ‘O’ Brady’s at 11 a.m.

The entry fee for the three-man scramble is $60 per person or $180 per team.

Cash prizes will go to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners, and prizes will also go to ‘long drive’ and ‘closest to the pin’ golfers.

Range balls will be available.

Mulligans will be available with a limit of two per player, for $10.