Tough task for No. 13 Florida: replacing Pitts, Toney, Trask

Mullen spent the last eight months trying to rebuild a unit that lost Pitts, Toney, Trask – drafted fourth, 20th and 64th by NFL teams, respectively – and three more starters.

Emory Jones steps in for Trask after waiting three years for his shot. Jones is a multi-dimensional quarterback, the first one Mullen signed after taking over at Florida in November 2017, and has a stronger arm than Trask and way more mobility.

"This guy, he can launch that ball," running back Dameon Pierce said. "That's probably the most underrated aspect of his game."

Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer have the daunting task of trying to fill Pitts' shoes. Gamble and Zipperer combined to catch five touchdowns while Pitts recovered from a broken nose in November, but the duo also dropped several balls in the bowl game.

"If I keep grinding how I'm grinding, I think I can be the best tight end in the nation, not just SEC," Gamble said. "That's how I feel."

Jacob Copeland will get the first crack at becoming Florida's go-to receiver. He had 23 receptions last season for 435 yards and three touchdowns, flashing at times but never showing Toney's speed or wiggle.