Tua's 1st start for Miami against Rams will test his hip

MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is about to get hit.

He doesn't know exactly when it will happen, but he knows that sometime Sunday, he'll likely be tackled for the first time since last Nov. 16, when he suffered a career-threatening hip injury on his final play for Alabama.

Now Tagovailoa is back to test that surgically repaired hip when he makes his first NFL start Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Rams.

"It has been a long time coming," Tagovailoa said. "I don't know what the hit is going to feel like. Every hit is different that you take in football, and I don't think you can ever prepare for hits. It's just something you have to go out knowing it's going to happen."

That's especially true against a stout defense like the Rams'. Aaron Donald and company are eager to give Tagovailoa an appropriate welcome to the NFL, and the Rams (5-2) also hope to build on their city's winning vibe in the wake of October championships claimed by the Lakers and Dodgers.

The Dolphins (3-3) will bid for their third consecutive victory with a chance to climb above .500 for the first time under second-year coach Brian Flores.

RECOVERED