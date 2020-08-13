You are the owner of this article.
Two Bulldogs sign on as Eagles
From left, Ginger Pittman, Wilton Pittman, Caleb Torbett and Dana Torbett pose for a photo before the two moms and other guests sliced into a cake made for their sons’ celebratory signing ceremony Thursday. Both Marianna High School grads have scholarships to play baseball and study at Coastal Alabama North Community College.

 Deborah Buckhalter

Two long-time Marianna High School baseball teammates will become Eagles together as the former Bulldogs head to Coastal Alabama North Community College in Monroeville, Alabama, as full-ride sports scholarship recipients.

Wilton Pittman and Caleb Torbett report to the college on August 21.

Pittman is a first baseman and outfielder, while Torbett does duty at second base.

MHS Athletic Director John Donaldson said at the signing ceremony Thursday that he was proud of both young men for the leadership they’ve displayed on and off the field of play over the years. Donaldson also presented Torbett with the MHS Male Athlete of the Year Award he’d earned in his 2019-2020 senior year.

MHS head baseball coach Bobby Hughes also spoke positively of the two athletes he’s coached for many years.

The signing ceremony was held at Evangel Church in Marianna.

