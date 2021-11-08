Two local football teams reach state playoffs

Two local football teams have reached the state playoffs in their respective divisions.

The Marianna Bulldogs won their Nov. 4 game against North Bay Haven Academy, 20-0. The Bulldogs will be in the state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12, playing at 6:30 .m. against the Baldwin Indians. The Bulldogs enter that game with a 5-5 record, while Baldwin has a 6-3 season record.

The Sneads Pirates won their Nov. 5 game against the Liberty County Bulldogs, the score 17-7. The two teams will face each other again in a state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Both teams enter that battle with an 8-2 record on the season.

The Cottondale Hornets lost their Nov. 5 game to the Branford Buccaneers, 34-0. This wraps their season.

The Graceville Tigers lost their Nov. 5 game to the Wewahitchka Gators, 54-0. This wraps their season.