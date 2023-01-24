Two MHS lifters finish first, many in top ten

Marianna High School weightlifting hosted the 3rd annual “Girls vs Gravity” Invitational on Jan. 13, with two MHS competitors scoring 1st place wins in their categories and many others finishing in the top 10.

In all, 185 girls competed in either the Olympic or traditional competition or both. The Olympic competition includes the “Clean and Jerk” and the “Snatch” lifting categories. The traditional competition includes the “Clean and Jerk” and the “Bench” lifting categories. In both competition styles, scores earned in the two involved categories are combined for a final single score.

Marianna High School’s girls weightlifting team had 17 competitors in the event.

“We are proud of our Lady Dawgs and their performance,” said an MHS team coach Joy Hand. “This event serves as a bigger season meet to prepare for districts on January 25.”

Results for the Lady Dawgs are as follows with their weight class and total amounts lifted.

Weight Class 101:

Olympic: Jaylen Bragg placed 8th and lifted 115 lbs.

Traditional: Ciana Wester paced 6th and lifted 165 lbs; Jaylen Bragg placed 10th and lifted 125 lbs.

Weight Class 110:

Olympic: Isabella O’Connor Tygart placed 10th and lifted 125 lbs.

Traditional: Terriona Speights placed 9th and lifted 155 lbs.

Weight Class 139:

Olympic: Leaunah Baker placed 6th and lifted 170 lbs.

Weight Class 154:

Olympic: Kayla Maddox placed 1st and lifted 295 lbs.

Traditional: Kayla Maddox placed 2nd and lifted 320 lbs.

Weight Class 169:

Traditional: Jasmine Bess placed 6th and lifted 250 lbs.

Weight Class 183:

Olympic: Ava Pittman placed 1st and lifted 225 lbs.; Jayla Jones placed 7th and lifted 175 lbs.

Traditional: Ava Pittman placed 3rd and lifted 250 lbs.; Jayla Jones placed 6th and lifted 210 lbs.

Weight Class 199:

Olympic: Judy Neel placed 10th and lifted 175 lbs.

Unl:

Olympic: Kelis Garrett placed 2nd and lifted 280 lbs.

Traditional: Kelis Garrett placed 2nd and lifted 350 lbs.; Gabrielle Olter placed 7th and lifted 240 lbs.