UCF hires former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to lead Knights

Gus Malzahn had planned take a season off from coaching and maybe do some TV work.

Then the UCF job opened up.

"I truly believe that this is a program of the future in college football," Malzahn said. "The reason I believe that is the foundation has been built."

Central Florida hired Malzahn as its coach Monday, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn.

Malzahn received a five-year deal with an annual salary of $2.3 million.

The 55-year-old Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. He led Auburn to the BCS title game in his first season as head coach in 2013, and was offensive coordinator at Auburn in 2010 when Cam Newton powered the Tigers to the national championship.

Malzahn said UCF can reach those lofty heights, too.

"The goal is very simple: Win championships and get into the College Football Playoff," he said.

Auburn fired Malzahn in December, paying a $21.5 million contract buyout to the coach, after the Tigers went 6-4 in 2020. The buyout had no mitigation clause and is not decreased by Malzahn taking another job.