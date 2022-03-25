UF-FSU baseball watch party set in Marianna

The Panhandle Seminole Club and the Chipola Area Gator Club will join forces to host Baseball in the Park, a baseball watch party benefiting NextStep at Endeavor Academy.

The fundraiser starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Madison Street Park in Marianna.

You can donate to the cause as a Gator or Seminole fan if you wish. Donations may be made in person at the event or quickly and securely online. Here’s the link to donate: https://www.mightycause.com/team/Baseball-In-The-Park or you may simply text GATORS or NOLES to 844-844-6844.

The event is in conjunction with Autism Acceptance Month.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and receive a free Register’s sausage dog and soft drink to consume while watching the FSU vs. UF college baseball game on a 20-foot outdoor screen, and to watch the donor board live.

NextStep at Endeavor Academy is being launched by Jackson County Board of County Commissioners along with Endeavor Forward Inc., a Florida-based not-for-profit. It supports the development and operations of an autism transition, employment, and residential program as part of an inclusive community where the benefits of educating and employing individuals with autism are broadly understood, supported, and valued.

NextStep at Endeavor Academy will prepare individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing instruction in employment and independent living skills.

Future phases include residential living opportunities and community-wide engagement. Visit https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/autism-training/

For more information about the event contact the Panhandle Seminole Club at 850-559-3451 or panhandleseminoles@gmail.com.