Volleyball action continues for Cottondale, Marianna and Sneads

In a cross-county rivalry, the Cottondale High School Hornets and Sneads High School Pirates squared off on the volleyball court Monday, Sept. 14, with the Sneads Pirates winning their home in straight sets. The Pirates scored a victory against Marianna the next day, Sept. 15, winning in three straight.

The Pirates played Bell on Saturday morning, Sept. 19, winning in three, and against Liberty County that afternoon, also winning that one in three.

Next up for SHS was Wakulla, on Sept. 22, going into that match with an 8-0 record on the season so far. The results were not available as of press time.

The Pirates continue the season against Arnold on Thursday, Sept. 24, Mosley on Monday, Sept. 28, and North Bay Haven Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to finish the month.

Cottondale’s Sept. 14 loss to the Pirates didn’t keep the team out of the winning for long: The Hornets came back to beat Altha in three straight the next day, Sept. 15.

Next up for CHS was Altha again, on Monday, Sept. 21, and the Hornets pulled off another 3-0 win.

Marianna was next, on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The results of that match were not available as of press time.