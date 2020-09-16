Volleyball action continues

The Sneads High School volleyball team leads the pack in 1A District 4 ranking as of Monday.
The team is ranked No. 1 and has a 4-0 record as the season gets underway, having beaten Altha on Sept. 4 in three straight sets, South Walton on Sept. 7 in an away non-conference 3-2 win, Blountstown on Sept. 8, in three sets, and Cottondale at home 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 14.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Sneads and Marianna were set to face off. The results of that match were not available as of press time.
Marianna is No. 2 it its 4A District 2 league. The Marianna team lost 2-3 in its match against Cottondale on Sept. 8, by a 3-2 set count to start the season, but won in three sets to defeat Holmes County on Sept. 10. The Lady Bulldogs came up short in Bayside Academy tournament play against St. Luke’s Episcopal, Fairhope and Daphne in Alabama last weekend. Marianna played Holmes County in Bonifay on Monday, Sept. 14, beating that opponent 3-1.
They’re on court again on Sept. 16, against Walton in a non-conference away match, and at home on Sept. 17 against Blountstown. The Bulldogs will battle Chipley on Sept. 21, Cottondale on Sept. 22, and Liberty County on Sept. 23.
The Marianna squad will see action on Sept. 24 against Walton in a home non-conference match and will be in Panama City on Sept. 28 in a non-conference match against North Bay Haven Academy. They’ll wrap up the month with matches against Bay on Sept. 29 and Freeport on Sept. 30.
Sneads will be in Liberty County on Sept. 17, at home against Bell on Sept. 19, at home against Liberty on Sept. 19, and at home against Wakulla on Sept. 22. They’ll face Arnold on Sept. 24 at home and North Bay Haven Academy on Sept. 29.
The Cottondale High School Hornets volleyball team has a 4-1 record but with few conference games yet played this early in the season is ranked just 5th in 1A District 4. Its first conference match was against Sneads on Monday, Sept. 14. Sneads won in three sets.
The Hornets had beaten Port St. Joe on Sept. 5 in three straight sets, Vernon later that day in straight sets, and defeated Marianna on Sept. 8 in a 3-2 victory. The team beat Vernon again on Sept. 10 in three straight.
The players were to be in action against Altha on Tuesday. They will head for a tournament at Chipley High School on Sept. 19.
Cottondale and Altha battle it out again on Sept. 21, with Marianna in the Hornets’ sights on Sept. 22, and Blountstown is coming to town on Sept. 24. Cottondale travels to Chipley on Sept. 28, and to Holmes County on Sept. 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!