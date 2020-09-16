Volleyball action continues

The Sneads High School volleyball team leads the pack in 1A District 4 ranking as of Monday.

The team is ranked No. 1 and has a 4-0 record as the season gets underway, having beaten Altha on Sept. 4 in three straight sets, South Walton on Sept. 7 in an away non-conference 3-2 win, Blountstown on Sept. 8, in three sets, and Cottondale at home 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 14.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Sneads and Marianna were set to face off. The results of that match were not available as of press time.

Marianna is No. 2 it its 4A District 2 league. The Marianna team lost 2-3 in its match against Cottondale on Sept. 8, by a 3-2 set count to start the season, but won in three sets to defeat Holmes County on Sept. 10. The Lady Bulldogs came up short in Bayside Academy tournament play against St. Luke’s Episcopal, Fairhope and Daphne in Alabama last weekend. Marianna played Holmes County in Bonifay on Monday, Sept. 14, beating that opponent 3-1.

They’re on court again on Sept. 16, against Walton in a non-conference away match, and at home on Sept. 17 against Blountstown. The Bulldogs will battle Chipley on Sept. 21, Cottondale on Sept. 22, and Liberty County on Sept. 23.