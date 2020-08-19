Volleyball: Marianna High v. Cottondale is Sept. 8

The Marianna High School Lady Bulldogs and Cottondale Lady Hornets volleyball squads face off in a cross-county season opener on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Junior varsity squares off at 5 p.m., and varsity teams hit the court at 6 p.m. in Cottondale.
Marianna High School provided the following schedule this week for the rest of the volleyball season. Game times, except where otherwise noted, will be at 5 p.m. for junior varsity, and at 6 p.m. for varsity.
Thursday, Sept. 10, at home against Holmes County.
Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12: Bayside Tournament, away, varsity only, times TBA.
Monday, Sept. 14: at Holmes County.
Tuesday, Sept. 15: vs. Sneads, at MHS.
Wednesday, Sept. 16, vs. Walton, at MHS.
Thursday, Sept. 17, vs. Blountstown, at MHS.
Monday, Sept. 21, at Chipley.
Tuesday, Sept. 22, vs. Cottondale, at MHS.
Wednesday, Sept. 23, vs. Liberty County, at MHS.
Thursday, Sept. 24, at Walton.
Monday, Sept. 28, at North Bay Haven.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, vs. Bay, at MHS.
Thursday, Oct. 1, vs. Chipley, at MHS.
Monday, Oct. 5, vs. Vernon, at MHS.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Liberty County.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Rutherford.
Thursday, Oct. 8, vs. Bethlehem, at MHS.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, district tournament, away, opponent and times TBA.
Thursday, Oct. 15, district tournament, away, opponent and times TBA.
Coaches of fall sports at all Jackson County schools are encouraged to share team information as it becomes available. Send news to: editorial@jcfloridan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!