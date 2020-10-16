Week 7: Georgia-Alabama in spotlight; virus impacts 6 games

The COVID-19 pandemic is packing a punch in college football this week, nowhere harder than in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama coach Nick Saban won't be on the sideline when the No. 2 Crimson Tide hosts No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in perhaps the biggest game of the season. LSU's game at No. 10 Florida and Vanderbilt's visit to Missouri also have been postponed.

Two other games involving Top 10 teams also are off: No. 7 Oklahoma State at Baylor and No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa.

FIU-Charlotte was postponed, as was the matchup between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern, which hurriedly scheduled a replacement home game against independent Massachusetts.

No. 1 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 North Carolina all are double-digit favorites as they look to stay unbeaten in the ACC. The Tigers head to Georgia Tech, the Irish host Louisville and the Tar Heels visit Florida State.

BEST GAME

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama

It's the only matchup of Top 25 teams and was supposed to be the second straight game Saban faced off against a former assistant, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Steve Sarkisian will be in charge of the Tide with Saban quarantining at home.