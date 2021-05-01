When Spoelstra and Popovich face off, the respect is clear

“I really admire what he’s done, coming up through the ranks and how he’s matriculated through the different levels in the league and ended up in a position he’s in,” Popovich said of Spoelstra, who famously started in the Heat video room under Pat Riley and has been in Miami ever since. “He’s worked so hard, done such a great job, and it’s just kind of thrilling to see somebody achieve that.”

Included in those 37 meetings are two NBA Finals matchups in 2013 and 2014 — the Heat won the first one, the Spurs took the rematch. Popovich is 21-16 in the series, but Wednesday was a milestone for Spoelstra, who got his 600th regular-season victory.

He and Popovich are two of only six coaches to win 600 regular-season games with one franchise.

“He’s always just been an incredible example of class, dignity,” Spoelstra said of Popovich. “To be able to do that after wins or losses, I just think it’s a great example that you can still have class regardless of how the outcome comes during a game.”

Spoelstra sees plenty of similarities between the franchises. There’s stability in ownership, stability in the front offices, even a penchant for simple black polo shirts in this dressed-down era for coaches in the NBA thanks to a relaxation of rules during the pandemic.