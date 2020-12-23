Wilson carves up UCF in likely final game for No. 13 BYU

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The NFL will have to wait for BYU's Zach Wilson — for a few days, at least.

Wilson threw for 425 yards with three touchdown passes and two rushing scores as No. 13 BYU routed UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.

Wilson, considered a top prospect, completed 26 of 34 passes in what might be his final college game.

"I don't know yet," Wilson said when asked about his plans. "I'm probably going to enjoy the Christmas break and discuss with coaches, discuss with my family and figure out what's best. Obviously, (a decision) probably has to be before the new year."

The Cougars (11-1) led 35-10 at halftime and finished with 655 yards of offense to UCF's 411.

Tyler Allgeier carried 19 times for 177 yards and a score. Isaac Rex had five catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as BYU earned its first victory in nine games it has played in the Sunshine State.

"The excitement we had to play this game was special," Wilson said. "Just looking around and soaking it all in was the coolest part."

Dillon Gabriel was 21 of 45 for 217 yards and two TDs for the Knights (6-4). He had a stretch of nine straight incompletions bridging the second and third quarters.