Women’s Invitational is Nov. 12-13 at Chipola College

Chipola College and its Lady Indians will be in the spotlight Nov. 12-13 as the school hosts an invitational women’s basketball tournament.

The team will compete as the No. 2 seed, according to a pre-season ranking from the outfit that’s putting on the tournament, WER Events, a division of the World Exposure Report (WER). It owns and operates a portfolio of grassroots and collegiate sporting events nationwide.

The Lady Indians will play the Seward County Community College Lady Saints on Friday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. WER has Seward County ranked No. 13. On Saturday, Chipola takes on WER’s No. 20, Georgia Highlands, at 5 p.m.

Chipola’s Friday game will be preceded by a 3 p.m. game between Georgia Highlands and WER-ranked No. 18, Gulf Coast State. Chipola’s Saturday game will be preceded by a Seward County vs. Gulf Coast State match-up at 3 p.m.