Women’s Invitational is Nov. 12-13 at Chipola College

Chipola College and its Lady Indians will be in the spotlight Nov. 12-13 as the school hosts an invitational women’s basketball tournament.
The team will compete as the No. 2 seed, according to a pre-season ranking from the outfit that’s putting on the tournament, WER Events, a division of the World Exposure Report (WER). It owns and operates a portfolio of grassroots and collegiate sporting events nationwide.
The Lady Indians will play the Seward County Community College Lady Saints on Friday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. WER has Seward County ranked No. 13. On Saturday, Chipola takes on WER’s No. 20, Georgia Highlands, at 5 p.m.
Chipola’s Friday game will be preceded by a 3 p.m. game between Georgia Highlands and WER-ranked No. 18, Gulf Coast State. Chipola’s Saturday game will be preceded by a Seward County vs. Gulf Coast State match-up at 3 p.m.
The Lady Indians had won their first two games of regular-season as this story went to print, having defeated Denmark Technical College 120-24 on Nov. 1, and East Georgia State College, 90-44 on Tuesday, Nov. 2. They were set to play Miami Dade College in the FCSAA Shootout at Eastern Florida State College on Friday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m., and, in that same tournament, was to play Florida State College (Jacksonville campus) at noon on Saturday, Nov.6. The results of those games were not known as of press time.
The home team will have one more game, on Nov. 10 against Chattahoochee Valley Community College at 5 p.m., before the WER Women’s Invitational. This is the first time Chipola has hosted it.
The tournament will feature 18 of the Top 100 Junior College Prospects as ranked by WER.
Only Northwest Florida State College in Niceville was ranked ahead of Chipola in the organization’s preseason poll. Northwest Florida won the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division 1 championship last season.
Chipola was also ranked No. 2 in the pre-season NJCAA Region 8 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll and at No. 3 in the pre-season NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Ranking.
"We are looking forward to welcoming the athletes, their families and fans to the Milton H. Johnson Center,” said Donnie Woods, CEO, World Exposure Report. “It will be great to have two strong Panhandle teams in Chipola and Gulf Coast competing while bringing traditional powers, Seward and Georgia Highlands to Marianna.”
The entire WER Invitational will be aired on the WER Network.