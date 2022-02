The Jackson County Predators youth sports program will host its second annual football skills clinic on March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4144 South Street, Marianna, the site of the old Marianna Middle School.

Guest trainer is former FSU Seminole and Buffalo Bills running back Karlos Williams, who will also be available to autograph purchased photos after the clinic activities conclude.

The cost of the clinic is $45. Call Eddie Klotz at 850-209-9849 for more information or to make payment.