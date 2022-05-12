Youth pickleball clinic is Saturday in Marianna

A free youth pickleball clinic will be held Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

It is open to anyone 10-19 years of age.

Participants should wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes. The Marianna Pickleball Group will provide all equipment and instruction.

The clinic will be held at Gilmore Academy/JCTS Development Center, which is in the old Marianna Middle School gym at 4144 South Street.

For more information, call Clint Cox at 850-209-7319 or visit the Marianna Pickleball Group Facebook page.