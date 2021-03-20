Willey-Spence Engagement

With great pleasure Jodi Smith of Marianna, Florida announces the engagement of her

daughter, Alyssa Marie Willey to Steven Walter Spence, Jr. son of Dr. and Mrs. Steven Spence

also of Marianna, Florida.

Alyssa is the granddaughter of Laurie Smith and the late Jerry Smith of Chipley, Florida.

Steve is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Payne, Elizabeth Spence and the late Walter Spence all of Marianna, Florida.

Alyssa is a 2018 graduate of Marianna High School and will graduate in the Spring from Chipola College with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

Steve is a graduate of the Marianna High School class of 2016 and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida in Biology.

The wedding will take place on May 8, 2021 at Magnolia Bay in Dothan, Alabama. Following a honeymoon to Hawaii, the couple plans to reside in Marianna, Florida.