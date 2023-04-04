Mary Grace Jeffers of New Brockton was awarded a scholarship by the Poarch Bank of Creek Indians for her participation in Alabama’s livestock industry March 18 at a ceremony held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo.

The New Brockton Elementary School third grader was nominated by the Coffee County Cattlemen’s Association for her involvement in showing cattle. She is the fourth generation in her family to show cattle, said her mother Ashley Merritt. “There are not many in the state to have a four consecutive generation legacy.

“It began with her great-great-grandfather, the late Lewis Watson and was followed by both grandmothers Lynn Lott and Barbara Jeffers, along with her Uncle Louis Watson,” Merritt said, adding that she also showed cattle and now is proudly watching her daughter’s success in the livestock industry arena.

The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded scholarships from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week.

The Southeastern Livestock Exposition is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of farming and ranching by creating opportunity for youth through rodeos, livestock competitions, community activities and educational events.