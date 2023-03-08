Members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter attended the four-day 125th State DAR Conference held at the Auburn Hotel and Dixon Convention Center in Auburn. There were 348 registered for the conference, which included 275 DAR members and 73 guests.

The first day consisted of conference registration, a social hour, and the Cameo Society Dinner.

The second day was filled with activities, which included a workshop for Regents; nine morning workshops to choose from; first time attendees meeting, State Board of Management Meeting; Awards Luncheon where the John Coffee DAR nominee Al Gilmore was recognized as the State Outstanding Teacher of American History; four additional workshops; formal Alabama Officers Club Lane Chapel Candlelight Dinner and formal opening night and reception.

The third day consisted of the DAR School Breakfast; first business session where state officers gave their reports of what they accomplished during the past year; recommendations from the state Board of Management and the Bylaws Committee and reports from national, administrative, special and state committees; a patriotism luncheon; updates from the four districts - Central, Southern, Northern, and Southeaster; formal pictures were taken; and the formal Regent's Night was held where all the state regents in attendance are recognized and thanked for their service.

The last day was a very moving Memorial Service was held honoring the 50 DAR members who lost their lives during the past year followed by the final business session.