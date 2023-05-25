Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JACKSONVILLE — Two area students are among more than 1100 students named to the Dean's List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Spring 2023. To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.

Honored are:

Sutherlin Williams of Daleville; and Sierra L. Tolhurst of Enterprise.

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers' college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.