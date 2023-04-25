Kindergarten registration for the Coffee County Schools will be conducted on the following dates:

Zion Chapel Elementary, May 2, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.;

Kinston Elementary, May 3, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.; and,

New Brockton Elementary May 4, from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Your child should attend registration to participate in various screenings.

Children entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before Sept. 1. A child enrolling in a Coffee County School for the first time must present the following documentation prior to enrollment:

Proof of age; a valid Social Security number is voluntary; certificate of immunization for the state of Alabama; and, two proofs of residency.

Those with additional questions concerning kindergarten registration are asked to call the principal or counselor at your child’s school.

The Kinston Elementary School principal is Mean Driggers and the counselor is Lougener Wyrosdick. The phone number is (334) 565-3027.

The New Brockton Elementary School principal is Holli Richardson and the counselor is Hope Bowers. The phone number is (334) 894-6152.

The Zion Chapel Elementary principal is Jared Robinson and the counselor is Emily Roberts. The phone number is (334) 897-6275.