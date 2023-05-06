Ladies, have we got the cat for you. Knight is tall, dark and handsome and will sweep you off your feet.

Knight came into SOS Animal Shelter as an owner surrender. Unfortunately, his family had a change in their living situation and could no longer keep him.

He is eight months old and bigger than several of our adult cats. Weighing in at 15 pounds, Knight is built to wrap his paws around you and purr sweet nothings in your ear. Knight is not too needy, not too chatty, and is past the wild kitten stage. He is literally the perfect mate for any family.

Knight is fully vetted, neutered and dressed for any black-tie affair. Stop into SOS and meet Knight today.

SOS really appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need: Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, laundry detergent (any brand).

Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.