The Knights of Columbus at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Enterprise have been serving more than 200 people every Friday with their annual Lenten Friday Fish Fries since Feb. 24.

They have one more Friday Fish Fry on March 31 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the parish hall at the church located at 123 Heath St. and the public is invited to attend. The cost is $12 per plate which includes a choice of fried or baked fish with sides and a dessert. People can dine in or take out.