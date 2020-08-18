Lakeside named Blue Ribbon School

The Lakeside School has been awarded the Alabama Independent School Association Blue Ribbon Award for the 2019-2020 school year, marking the 19th consecutive year that the local private school has received the award.
For more than 20 years, the AISA has recognized outstanding independent schools that have exemplified excellence in instruction, staff development, academic performance, student life, leadership and community interaction through the AISA Blue Ribbon Award program. The association’s goal is to provide quality educational services and programs that ultimately serve to enrich the educational experiences of the students within its member schools.
“It is such an honor for The Lakeside School to receive this prestigious award for the 19th consecutive year,” commented Lakeside’s Assistant Head of School Susan Hudspeth. “We are so proud of our students, teachers and staff for continuing to exemplify excellence. The tradition of greatness that was established in 1968 is not lost on those of us here today. We are proud to represent the AISA as a Blue Ribbon School.
“Receiving the Blue Ribbon Award is an indication that we’re doing the things we need to be doing and our students are having opportunities to participate in as many activities as they can,” Hudspeth said.
In order to be considered for the AISA Blue Ribbon Award, a school must complete a rigorous application process and exemplify excellence in scholastic achievement, professional learning, student involvement and community interaction; have no major accreditation or any AISA or ASHAA athletic sanctions placed on the school within the last 12 months; the headmaster must be a dues paying member of the AISA Headmaster’s Association; and the school’s Student Government Association (SGA) must be a dues paying member of the AISA SGA.
Other AISA schools that join The Lakeside School in being named a Blue Ribbon School are Abbeville Christian Academy, Advent Episcopal School, Autauga Academy, Clarke Prep School, Coosa Valley Academy, Escambia Academy, Evangel Christian Academy, Hooper Academy, Jackson Academy, Lee-Scott Academy, Lowndes Academy, Macon East Academy, Monroe Academy, Northside Methodist Academy, North Mobile Christian School, Patrician Academy, Pickens Academy, Pike Liberal Arts School, Riverhill School, South Choctaw Academy, Southern Academy, Springwood School, Success Unlimited Academy, Sumiton Christian School, The Donoho School, Tuscaloosa Academy, and Wilcox Academy.
The Blue Ribbon Award is determined in June of each year, alongside the President’s Award, for the previous school year.
