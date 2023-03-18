The Coffee County Landowner’s Tour was held at the property of Ted Vignola March 10. The tour was sponsored by the Coffee County Forestry Advisory Committee in conjunction with the Coffee County Conservation District, the Alabama Natural Resources Council, the Alabama Forestry Commission, Alabama Forestry Association, Turkeys for Tomorrow, Alabama Forestry Foundation, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“Thanks to all organizations for helping put this tour together,’ said Coffee County Alabama Conservation District Education Specialist Sue Leverett. “A special thanks goes to Alabama Ag Credit and First South Credit for providing lunch for everyone. This was our largest group ever with a total of 86 attending.”

Vignola’s property is located on County Road 2045 near Elba with a primary objective to provide sustained income from timber through proper forest management techniques with emphasis on saw timber, said Leverette.

Vignola’s secondary objective, other than recreation, is enhancing the wildlife population through maintaining wildlife openings while supplying adequate cover for desired wildlife species, she added. “Ted’s farm consists of 177 acres with a total of 157 acres in managed pines.

Leverett said that during the tour, several interesting subjects were discussed including Drones in Forestry, Pond Management, Hog Management, and Tree Varieties. After lunch, door prizes, including a shotgun, were awarded.