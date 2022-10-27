Lassiter speaks about drip irrigation

Advanced Master Gardener Don Lassiter and a member of the Wiregrass Master Gardener's Association recently spoke to the Coffee County Master Gardener's Association about "Drip Irrigation."

Planning and design are “a must” to determine what type of irrigation a person is going to need. Some things to consider are the water source, automatic timers, filters, pressure regulators, fertilizer injector systems, tubing adapters, leak prevention connectors and adjustable-rate emitters, Lassiter said.

Advantages to drip irrigation are efficient water use, it is a system that can be managed with ease, soil moisture can be maintained, odd shaped areas can be covered, and the system is easily modified.

For more information on becoming a Master Gardener call the Extension Office at (334) 894-5596 to reserve a spot for the next Master Gardener Class.