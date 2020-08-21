 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Let’s have a DEEP conversation about managing your diabetes
0 comments

Let’s have a DEEP conversation about managing your diabetes

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program, also known as DEEP, is a free program hosted by the Alabama Extension Cooperative System and Auburn University - Human Sciences directed towards people with diabetes and their relatives who need information on diabetes self-care.

The program consists of six weeks of diabetes self-management strategies where participants will learn to understand the human body, understand risk factors for diabetes, learn to monitor their body, learn about being physically active, about planning meals, identifying and preventing complications, learn about medications and medical care, and about living with Diabetes: Mobilizing your family and friends.

Approximately 610,458 people in Alabama have diabetes. Every year an estimated 31,000 people in the state are diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes and pre-diabetes cost an estimated $5.4 billion dollars for Alabamians each year. The serious complications include heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness and death.

To register for the Zoom meetings go to https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpcO-urzkvGt3jtU_ohFYWsjXyejZMS8LK

The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program will meet at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 and 26, Sept. 2, 9, 16, and 23.

For more information or to get answers to questions, contact Helen Jones in Montgomery County at (334) 201-6775; Marilyn Agee in Houston County at (334) 320-2757; or Hope Pettway-Thomas in Mobile County at (251) 402-3498.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dad and sons open hot dog stand
Local

Dad and sons open hot dog stand

Jackson County resident Stanley Arnold had yearned to open a hot dog stand for a long time. The father of two finally took the plunge a few mo…

News

Coffee County Jail Report

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 9 and August 15. The information is in the following format: Name,…

Crime-and-courts

Body found in Chipley

  • Updated

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation is underway regarding the death of a man found Thursday deceased on th…

Local

Primary results in for Jackson County

  • Updated

(Editor’s Note: All results are unofficial until verified by election officials in a final check and “curing” of some provisional and mail-in …

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert