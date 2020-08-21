Let’s have a DEEP conversation about managing your diabetes

The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program, also known as DEEP, is a free program hosted by the Alabama Extension Cooperative System and Auburn University - Human Sciences directed towards people with diabetes and their relatives who need information on diabetes self-care.
The program consists of six weeks of diabetes self-management strategies where participants will learn to understand the human body, understand risk factors for diabetes, learn to monitor their body, learn about being physically active, about planning meals, identifying and preventing complications, learn about medications and medical care, and about living with Diabetes: Mobilizing your family and friends.
Approximately 610,458 people in Alabama have diabetes. Every year an estimated 31,000 people in the state are diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes and pre-diabetes cost an estimated $5.4 billion dollars for Alabamians each year. The serious complications include heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness and death.
To register for the Zoom meetings go to https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpcO-urzkvGt3jtU_ohFYWsjXyejZMS8LK
The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program will meet at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 and 26, Sept. 2, 9, 16, and 23.
For more information or to get answers to questions, contact Helen Jones in Montgomery County at (334) 201-6775; Marilyn Agee in Houston County at (334) 320-2757; or Hope Pettway-Thomas in Mobile County at (251) 402-3498.
