WACO, Texas –Addison Lett of Enterprise is one of more than 5,100 Baylor University students who have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Lett is a student in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

