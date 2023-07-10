The Enterprise Lions Club recently installed a new board of directors for the 2023-2024 year.

Warren Bowron is president, George Baum is first vice president, Robbie Lavoi is second vice president, Sue Baum is secretary and Chuck Seitz is treasurer.

Board of Directors installed are Andy Shelton, Tim Laster, Chris Jones and Ron Jones.

Serving in the 2023-2024 year as Lion Tamer is Bob Wynkoop, Membership Chairman is Harvey Watt and Tail-twister is Scotty Johnson.

The Enterprise Lions Club is part of an international service organization established in 1917. The Lions Club International is the largest service club organization with over 1.4 million members in 200 countries. Their motto is “we serve”

The Enterprise Lions Club meets Wednesdays at noon at the Enterprise Farmers Market on North Main Street. Visitors are welcome.