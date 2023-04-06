When the COVID-19 virus made its way into the U.S. in the spring of 2020, the long-term health care industry was the first to be impacted. In March 2020, the government ordered all nursing homes, assisted living communities, and long-term rehab centers to close their doors to all visitors and outside contact. The Enterprise Health and Rehab Center was one of the many institutions that felt the immediate impact of COVID, said Administrator Wes Averett in a talk to the Enterprise Lions Club recently.

Averett, who has 23 years of experience in the long-term health care business, reported that COVID adversely impacted all areas of the health care industry. “Help wanted” signs are posted everywhere, and all businesses have had difficulty finding workers the last few years. Now, Averett said, hospitals and nursing homes have to compete with fast food restaurants for workers. He noted that Enterprise Health and Rehab has its own Certified Nursing Assistant program, but while they may start out with a dozen or more students, they may end with only two or three. Some discover that the duties of a CNA are not for them, some take other jobs and quit, and in the end the program may only net the facility a handful of new employees.

Enterprise Health and Rehab is licensed for 257 beds – the second largest facility in Alabama – and prior to COVID, it had more than 300 hundred employees, 200 of which were nursing staff. Now the facility has 200 employees, with 160 nurses and 147 residents. What used to be known as the rehab wing – where patients went to recover from knee or hip replacement surgery – is now closed due to the lack of qualified employees to cover that area. Averett reported that the decision often has to be made to refuse patients and send them somewhere else due to staff shortages. And these staffing shortages extend across the board – from nursing assistants to dietary workers. While the facility meets the minimum staffing requirements (the minimum number of staff per hour per patient), it has not yet been able to return to pre-COVID numbers.

Averett also explained that while the number of patients has declined, costs have risen. In 2020, prior to COVID, the nursing cost per day per patient was $90. In 2021, that cost rose to $116 per day per patient. Now it runs around $101 per patient per day. The facility has seen a 30% increase in costs in the last three years – not only in employee costs but also in the cost of supplies, materials, and equipment. Health care facilities now have to stock personal protective equipment for use when staff must care for COVID-positive patients, and this equipment is expensive.

There was another cost incurred as a result of the pandemic – and that was the cost to the residents in terms of their mental and emotional health. Suddenly, they were completely cut off from the outside world – no visitors, no outside activities, no human contact with their loved ones. And the employees were all wearing masks and keeping their distance as much as possible. Many of the residents were not comfortable or familiar with the technology that might have allowed them to communicate with their families and friends, via Skype or Facetime. Unfortunately, some residents spent their last days alone, without any contact with loved ones. Averett also stated that they were not allowed to receive donations of any kind during the lockdown. Even mail or magazines that came for residents had to be “quarantined” for three days before being handed off to the proper recipients.

As if the health care industry had not suffered enough under the strict mandates enacted during COVID, the vaccine mandates also impacted the ability to retain and hire employees. Some employees complied with the mandates while others objected on a variety of grounds, resulting in many of them losing their jobs. In addition, the staff was required to be tested twice a week for COVID; anyone who has had a COVID test knows how uncomfortable they are. Imagine having to endure one twice a week. Even though the risk for infection is now rated as “moderate,” the employees are still tested regularly.

Averett also addressed some renovations and updating that will soon be taking place at Enterprise Health and Rehab. Plans were in the works to start renovations just as COVID arrived, so any such work was postponed. Now, he reported, the building will get a face-lift – new floors, paint, ceiling tiles, and windows. He would also like to be able to convert some space into a daycare facility for employees. New construction is a possibility as well.

Averett’s work at Enterprise Health and Rehab has its challenges, but he is glad to be spending his days once again in the hospital he was born in. Yes, Enterprise Health and Rehab was at one time the Enterprise Hospital. It still offers residents who need long term health care a place to go.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome.