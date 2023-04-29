On April 25, the Little Free Library at the Conner Gallery officially opened its doors to the public.

The Little Free Library at the Conner Gallery, housed in Talmadge Hall on Enterprise State Community College’s Enterprise campus, accepts books of all types and genres as well as games and puzzles. More than 2,200 books have been donated to the library. Visitors can stop by the library during regular college hours while classes are in session.

Kathy Pattie, who led efforts to open the library, said she also hopes to see the space used for book signings, a story hour for children, book clubs, and more. Information on the library and future events can be found on the library’s Facebook page—“Little Free Library at the Conner Gallery.” Individuals wishing to donate can email kpattie@escc.edu.